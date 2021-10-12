McEntee to stay in charge of Meath after club vote and ex-Wexford coach joins hurling setup

ANDY MCENTEE WILL remain in charge of the Meath senior foootballers for the 2022 season after a vote to remove him from his position did not get sufficient support tonight.

The vote, which was held by secret ballot, took place at a county board meeting in Trim after a recommendation from the county’s executive had been made not to extend McEntee’s term in 2022.

The members of the executive had voted 8-7 not to stick with McEntee for next year but the clubs had the deciding say tonight, with a two-thirds majority required to remove the Meath manager.

LMFM Radio reported that the Yes vote was 27, to ratify the executive’s decision, while the No vote was 46, to reject it and keep McEntee.

Sport | Just to clarify, the @MeathGAA Yes vote, was to ratify the Management Committee decision (27 votes) The No vote was to reject it and keep the manager (46). The Yes vote would have had to have been 50 for the recommendation to pass. — LMFM RADIO (@LMFMRADIO) October 12, 2021

McEntee has been at the helm since 2016 with Meath exiting this year’s championship with a Leinster semi-final loss to Dublin.

Sport | @MeathGAA manager Andy Mc Entee has got his 3rd year. Recommendation from Management Committee didn’t get the required 2 thirds majority. Yes vote was 46, No vote 27. 1 spoilt vote. — LMFM RADIO (@LMFMRADIO) October 12, 2021

After tonight’s meeting, Meath GAA released a statement.

“The Meath G.A.A. County Committee has decided to endorse Andy McEntee as the County Senior Football Manager for 2022.

“Andy McEntee will now complete his three-year term and we are excited for the new year of Gaelic games to come.”

The Meath GAA County Committee has decided to endorse Andy McEntee as the County Senior Football Manager for 2022.



Andy McEntee will now complete his three-year term and we are excited for the new year of Gaelic games to come.#GAA pic.twitter.com/H2II05NxGs — Meath GAA (@MeathGAA) October 12, 2021

Meath also announced that Seoirse Bulfin is to join the county’s hurling management team. Bulfin has been involved as a coach alongside Davy Fitzgerald in Wexford and Clare in recent years.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Nick Weir has been ratified as manager for a two-year term with David Reilly and Steven Clynch returning as part of his coaching team.

The Meath GAA County Committee has ratified Nick Weir as the County Senior Hurling Manager for a two-year term.



His coaching team will see David Reilly and Steven Clynch return.



A massive addition is a new coach Seoirse Bulfin.



We wish all the management team well#GAA pic.twitter.com/YHmqrWXVWt — Meath GAA (@MeathGAA) October 12, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!