McEntee to stay in charge of Meath after club vote and ex-Wexford coach joins hurling setup

Andy McEntee will stay on as Meath football boss for 2022.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 12 Oct 2021, 9:06 PM
ANDY MCENTEE WILL remain in charge of the Meath senior foootballers for the 2022 season after a vote to remove him from his position did not get sufficient support tonight.

The vote, which was held by secret ballot, took place at a county board meeting in Trim after a recommendation from the county’s executive had been made not to extend McEntee’s term in 2022. 

The members of the executive had voted 8-7 not to stick with McEntee for next year but the clubs had the deciding say tonight, with a two-thirds majority required to remove the Meath manager.

LMFM Radio reported that the Yes vote was 27, to ratify the executive’s decision, while the No vote was 46, to reject it and keep McEntee. 

McEntee has been at the helm since 2016 with Meath exiting this year’s championship with a Leinster semi-final loss to Dublin.

After tonight’s meeting, Meath GAA released a statement.

“The Meath G.A.A. County Committee has decided to endorse Andy McEntee as the County Senior Football Manager for 2022.

“Andy McEntee will now complete his three-year term and we are excited for the new year of Gaelic games to come.”

Meath also announced that Seoirse Bulfin is to join the county’s hurling management team. Bulfin has been involved as a coach alongside Davy Fitzgerald in Wexford and Clare in recent years.

Nick Weir has been ratified as manager for a two-year term with David Reilly and Steven Clynch returning as part of his coaching team.

