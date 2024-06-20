Jovic rescues Serbia draw against Slovenia

LUKA JOVIC SCORED with a last-gasp header to snatch an equaliser for Serbia in a 1-1 draw with Slovenia, keeping both teams in contention for a place in the last 16 of Euro 2024.

Slovenia looked on course for their first ever win at the tournament after Zan Karnicnik put them ahead in the second half, but Jovic glanced in a corner in the fifth minute of stoppage time to haul Serbia level.

The result leaves Slovenia on two points from two games in Group C going into their clash with England on Tuesday, while Serbia have one point ahead of their final match in the group against Denmark.

Karnicnik started and finished the move that led to Slovenia’s goal, winning the ball back deep in his half and igniting the counter-attack that culminated in him stabbing in Elsnik’s cross from the left.

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s luck deserted him as the Al Hilal forward whacked the crossbar, his half-volley from Andrija Zivkovic’s delivery taking a vital touch off Karnicnik.

Lazar Samardzic stroked wide as Serbia desperately pushed for an equaliser, their prayers answered as Jovic turned in a corner with the final act of the match.

