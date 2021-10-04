Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 4 October 2021
Free agent Aurier joins Villarreal after contract is terminated at Tottenham

The Ivorian defender departed Spurs at the end of August, and signs a one-year deal with Spanish outfit.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Oct 2021, 4:08 PM
5 minutes ago 168 Views 0 Comments
Serge Aurier in the Villarreal colours.
Image: Twitter/Villarreal
VILLARREAL HAVE ANNOUNCED a short-term deal to sign Serge Aurier. 

The 28-year-old full-back has been unattached since his contract at Tottenham was terminated by mutual consent on transfer deadline day

Ivorian international Aurier joins the Spanish club until the end of the season, with the option to extend the deal for a further two years. 

He began his career at Lens and joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2014 — initially on loan — after impressing in Ligue Un with Toulouse. 

In the French capital, Aurier won two league titles, three French Cups and three league cups. 

The defender arrived in the Premier League in August 2017 — for a fee in the region of €25 million — and spent four years at Spurs. 

Capped 70 times for his country, Aurier will be presented as a Villarreal player after this week’s World Cup qualifiers. 

He is the third former Tottenham player now on the books at the Yellow Submarine, alongside Etienne Capoue and Justin Foyth. 

Managed by Unai Emery, Villarreal were crowned Europa League champions for the first time last season. 

They are currently 11th in La Liga and sit bottom of Group F in the Champions League following a draw and defeat to Atalanta and Manchester United respectively. 

