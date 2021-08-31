Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 31 August 2021
Tottenham sign Barcelona defender Emerson on five-year deal

The 22-year-old featured for Brazil at this year’s Copa America.

By AFP Tuesday 31 Aug 2021, 7:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,871 Views 1 Comment
Brazil right-back Emerson has joined Tottenham.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

TOTTENHAM SIGNED BARCELONA Emerson Royal in a deal worth a reported €30million on Tuesday.

Brazil right-back Emerson agreed a five-year contract with the Premier League club after spending the last two seasons on loan at Real Betis.

The 22-year-old will provide competition at right-back, with Japhet Tanganga, Matt Doherty and Serge Aurier also battling for that spot in Nuno Espirito Santo’s team.

Emerson featured for Ponte Preta and Atletico Mineiro before his move to Europe in 2019.

A joint-deal with Barcelona and Real Betis saw the defender switch to La Liga, initially with the Seville-based side where he was a regular during the last two seasons.

Emerson, who €, officially linked up Barca for the first time earlier in the close-season, but his time at the Camp Nou is already over.

He will not have to isolate on arrival from Spain and could make his Tottenham debut at Crystal Palace on 11 September, subject to international clearance and a work permit being granted.

© – AFP, 2021 

