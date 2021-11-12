Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Friday 12 November 2021
Advertisement

'Always positive' - Aguero allays retirement fears as heart treatment continues

The Barcelona striker has been told to rest for three months after suffering chest pains during a game.

By Press Association Friday 12 Nov 2021, 3:54 PM
1 hour ago 962 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5600015
Aguero leaves the field during Barcelona's clash with
Image: Imago/PA Images
Aguero leaves the field during Barcelona's clash with
Aguero leaves the field during Barcelona's clash with
Image: Imago/PA Images

SERGIO AGUERO HAS attempted to allay fears he is considering retirement by stating he remains positive whilst receiving treatment for a heart condition.

The former Manchester City striker has been told by doctors to rest for three months after suffering chest pains during a game for new club Barcelona a fortnight ago.

The Spanish club said at the time the 33-year-old’s health and treatment would be monitored throughout that rest period “in order to determine his recovery process”.

Aguero maintains that is still the case despite the emergence of reports claiming the condition is more serious than initially thought and could force the Argentinian to call time on his glittering career.

The forward tweeted: “Given the rumours, I say of them that I am following the indications of the club’s doctors, doing tests and treatment and seeing my progress within 90 days. Always positive.”

Aguero, who left City at the end of last season, was making just his second start for Barca when the issue arose in a LaLiga match against Alaves at the Nou Camp on October 30.

He fell ill on the field and was treated for several minutes before being taken to hospital.

His former manager at City, Pep Guardiola, was among a number of figures at the Premier League champions to pass on well wishes.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Guardiola said: “We wish him well from all the people here at Manchester City, from the chairman (down).

“We wish him a safe recovery. The time doesn’t matter. Health and life are much more important than anything else.”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie