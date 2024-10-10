Sergio Garcia ‘considering rejoining’ DP World Tour to be eligible for Ryder Cup

Sergio Garcia is considering rejoining the DP World Tour in order to be eligible for next year’s Ryder Cup, according to Europe captain Luke Donald.

Garcia resigned his membership in May 2023 after an arbitration panel found in favour of the DP World Tour and ratified its right to fine and suspend players who competed in LIV Golf events without permission.

A day later, the DP World Tour then revealed that Garcia was the only one of 17 players initially sanctioned not to have paid his £100,000 fine, “nor has he given any indication that he intends to.”

Garcia was also reported to have reacted furiously in the locker room at the BMW International in Munich when the sanctions were initially handed down, leading witness Robert MacIntyre to write on social media he had lost respect for the Masters champion.

Speaking at an event in New York to mark less than a year to go to the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage, Donald said: “He (Garcia) resigned his membership a couple of years ago but we have had some chats.

“He’s considering rejoining; he’d have to follow all the rules and regulations like everyone else and if he does that he will be eligible to partake in the Ryder Cup.”

Asked if Garcia, who is the leading points scorer in the Ryder Cup and partnered Donald on several occasions, was serious about rejoining the Tour for the 2025 season, Donald added: “Yeah, we chatted on the phone a couple of weeks ago.

“He’s certainly very interested in doing that. He understands everything that’s involved and again, the decision has to go to him whether he’s prepared to do all that.

“But certainly we’ve had that discussion.”

Garcia would have to reapply for membership and then clear what are understood by the PA news agency to be “substantial” sanctions before being eligible to contest the four regular DP World Tour events required.

The 44-year-old would almost certainly face a hostile reaction from the crowd at Bethpage if he made the team, having already done so during the 2002 US Open at the same venue.

Garcia was repeatedly urged to “Hit it waggle boy” as he went through a phase of gripping and regripping his club before every shot, with spectators also counting out loud as he did so.

United States captain Keegan Bradley revealed that tournament organisers will have observers inside the ropes at Bethpage next year to root out anyone deemed to have “crossed the line”.

“It’s really important to us, the US side, that it’s a fair place to play for both teams,” Bradley said. “Nobody on either team wants this to get uncomfortable or weird out there.

“But listen, you come into Yankee Stadium, you come into Madison Square Garden, it’s a tough place to play. And Luke and the boys know that.

“I have total faith in the fans of New York to cheer on their team proudly and loudly. I don’t want them to cross the line, to do anything that would affect the course of play but it’s going to be a tough atmosphere.

“They’re going to be loud, they’re going to be passionate and the PGA of America’s going to do a great job making sure everything’s right.”

Bradley secured the winning point in the recent Presidents Cup and harbours hopes of being a playing captain at Bethpage, but insists it is too soon to fully plan for that scenario.

“Every vice-captain that I’m choosing will know this is a possibility,” Bradley added.

“My vice-captains are all going to be more than capable of doing this and I hope someday they’ll all be captains, but we’re so far away from that. I’m really focused on being a captain right now.”