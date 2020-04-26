This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Serie A teams allowed to return to training from 18 May - Italian PM

‘The championship will start again only when it is safe,’ Guiseppe Conte said.

By AFP Sunday 26 Apr 2020, 9:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,262 Views 3 Comments
Conte: televised address on Sunday evening (file photo).
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER Giuseppe Conte delayed a decision on restarting Serie A football but gave the green light for some of the country’s top athletes to resume training in a week’s time.

Conte unveiled the first details of how the country will emerge from a lockdown aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has officially claimed more than 26,000 lives in Italy and 200,000 worldwide.

He said individual athletes would be allowed to resume training on 4 May.

Teams could start to train together again on 18 May.

But Conte did not say when Serie A might resume a season interrupted on 9 March with Juventus leading Lazio by a point.

“The championship will start again only when it is safe,” Conte told the nation in a televised address.

Italian football chiefs agreed on Thursday to push back the end of the Serie A season from 30 June to 2 August.

© AFP 2020

