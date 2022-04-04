Sexton set to return for Leinster – Conway ruled out of Munster’s date with Exeter

LEINSTER WILL APPROACH Friday’s European date with Connacht boosted by the news that captain Johnny Sexton will be available for the two legs of that round of 16 game.

Sexton was not part of Leinster’s 23-man squad for Saturday’s win over Munster, with Ross Byrne, once again, deputising.

He is free to play Friday although the situation surrounding the availability of James Ryan, Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher – who picked up injuries on international duty during the Six Nations – is less clear.

“Johnny, coming back off the Six Nations, trained well this week and had a really positive energy around the place,” said the Leinster head coach, Leo Cullen. “It’s important to have that level of competition. You remember last year Johnny got that bang in the Exeter game and you’ve less numbers to manage.”

Munster’s available numbers, meanwhile, aren’t looking as healthy. Gavin Coombes picked up an ankle injury on Saturday against Leinster and requires a minor miracle to make it back in time for Saturday’s game with Exeter in Sandy Park. Andrew Conway has been ruled out. The problems don’t end there.

“I’m pretty worried about Tadhg [Beirne] and Dave [Kilcoyne]. We’ll wait until Monday and see how they are,” said Munster coach, Johann van Graan.

“Hopefully, JK [Jean Kleyn], Mike [Haley] and Zeebs [Simon Zebo] will be back in. Hopefully we get some good news because in knock-out rugby you need your best players on the pitch.”