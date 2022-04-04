Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 4 April 2022
Advertisement

Sexton set to return for Leinster – Conway ruled out of Munster’s date with Exeter

Munster also have doubts hanging over Tadgh Beirne, Dave Kilcoyne and Gavin Coombes.

By Garry Doyle Monday 4 Apr 2022, 7:04 AM
1 hour ago 1,966 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5729107
Sexton is set to return on Friday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Sexton is set to return on Friday.
Sexton is set to return on Friday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

LEINSTER WILL APPROACH Friday’s European date with Connacht boosted by the news that captain Johnny Sexton will be available for the two legs of that round of 16 game.

Sexton was not part of Leinster’s 23-man squad for Saturday’s win over Munster, with Ross Byrne, once again, deputising.

He is free to play Friday although the situation surrounding the availability of James Ryan, Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher – who picked up injuries on international duty during the Six Nations – is less clear.

 “Johnny, coming back off the Six Nations, trained well this week and had a really positive energy around the place,” said the Leinster head coach, Leo Cullen. “It’s important to have that level of competition. You remember last year Johnny got that bang in the Exeter game and you’ve less numbers to manage.”

Munster’s available numbers, meanwhile, aren’t looking as healthy. Gavin Coombes picked up an ankle injury on Saturday against Leinster and requires a minor miracle to make it back in time for Saturday’s game with Exeter in Sandy Park. Andrew Conway has been ruled out. The problems don’t end there.

“I’m pretty worried about Tadhg [Beirne] and Dave [Kilcoyne]. We’ll wait until Monday and see how they are,” said Munster coach, Johann van Graan.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Hopefully, JK [Jean Kleyn], Mike [Haley] and Zeebs [Simon Zebo] will be back in. Hopefully we get some good news because in knock-out rugby you need your best players on the pitch.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie