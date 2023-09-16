Watch: Sexton breaks O'Gara's record to become Ireland's all-time leading points scorer

JOHNNY SEXTON HAS become Ireland’s all-time record points scorer, overtaking Ronan O’Gara at the top of the charts.

Sexton moved to just nine points off O’Gara’s record tally of 1,083 points after scoring 24-points in Ireland’s World Cup win against Romania last weekend.

And the Ireland out-half tonight moved clear of O’Gara during Ireland’s second World Cup pool game against Tonga in Nantes.

Advertisement

Sexton, 38, opened the scoring against Tonga with a close-range penalty after six minutes.

🚨 POINTS RECORD KLAXON🚨

Johnny Sexton races between the posts for the bonus-point try, and become Irish rugby's record points scorer in the process, tagging on the conversion for his 1090th point ☘️https://t.co/rddgIxtOFd #RTErugby #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/rT3ciMODY4 — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) September 16, 2023

The Ireland captain then added another two points by converting Tadhg Beirne’s try on 22 minutes, the score pushing Ireland 10-3 clear.

Sexton added a second conversion on 28 minutes after Caelan Doris scored from an Ireland lineout, the kick bringing the out-half to within two points of matching O’Gara.

The record-equalling score then arrived after Mack Hansen ran in Ireland’s third try just after the half hour mark, with Sexton adding his third conversion of the night.

Sexton then moved clear of his former Ireland teammate in style, running in Ireland’s fourth try to finish a fine team move under the posts. Sexton converted his own score to move to 1,090 points for Ireland.