'I want to go out at the top' - Sexton confirms he will retire after 2023 Rugby World Cup

IRELAND CAPTAIN JOHNNY Sexton has confirmed his intention to retire from all rugby following the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Earlier today the IRFU announced that the out-half has signed a new central contract which will see him through to the end of next year’s tournament in France.

And speaking this afternoon, Sexton confirmed that the World Cup will represent the final chapter in his playing career.

“Yeah, finished, 2023 World Cup. I’m delighted to be able to say it. I’ve been beating around the bush for six months, always nervous talking about the World Cup when you weren’t guaranteed to be there, but I just want to make the most of this last 18 months of my career, and go out on the top,” Sexton said.

“It’s up to me now to work hard and get the body and mind in the best shape possible, and attack the last 18 months.”

Sexton, who has been capped 103 times at Test level, has enjoyed another strong year with both Leinster and Ireland, with news of his new deal widely expected for some time.

“Very, very happy obviously,” he continued.

“It was always my intention to try and stay at the top of my game to get myself to a World Cup and I’m very thankful and grateful that I’ve been afforded that opportunity to do it. Now it’s up to me to keep the body in good shape.

I’m still very driven to get there and perform at the World Cup. That was one of the biggest factors for me. I spoke to a lot of guys who have finished in the game with big regrets over World Cup and I have a chance now to do that.

“It’s obviously a long time away and at this moment we’ve got a lot in front of us to focus on but it’s great to get it sorted.

“There were initial talks a few months ago about whether I had the desire to keep going and I said that at the moment I do. But again, it was never going to be done until this stage of the season, because you just don’t know. Again, if you picked up an injury or it puts the majority of next season in doubt…

“You’ve got to wait I suppose, at this age. It’s a lot different to if you were in your 20s or whatever. But look, it was fine. Like I said, we sat down last week and sorted it out in a couple of conversations. It’s the balance, isn’t it, between making sure you’re looked after but also acknowledging that you’re 36 and there’s risk that goes with that.

“But at the same time, all you can do is go on what’s in front of you. I hope to keep proving my worth and that’s all I can say really. I’m just delighted to keep the dream going, as they say.”

Sexton will be 38 by the time the 2023 World Cup rolls around, but added that he is confident of his body holding up over the next 18 months.

“You’re always looking for different things and you dabble in different things. You go through good patches and think, ‘okay, that’s down to this’ and you keep that. Then you come unstuck and you have to find something else. Lots of different one per-centers whether in your diet or your recovery.

“I’ve said it previously, I’ve played with a lot of guys that went out at the top of their game. People that have won a World Cup, like Richie McCaw and Brad Thorn. I played with Brad and took a lot from him. Closer to home then, Rory Best, Paul O’Connell and Brian O’Driscoll. All these guys played to a similar age so you take bits from all of them: Peter Stringer, Donnacha O’Callaghan. It’s a long list so it’s not like I’m the first person ever to do it.

“I am just very hungry to stay in the international setup. I don’t want to go out with a whimper, I want to go out at the top. So, whatever it is, 18 more months to make the most of a career. Yeah, hopefully we can finish on a high.”

