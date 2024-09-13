Johnny Kenny double helps Shamrock Rovers on way against 10-man Sligo

Shamrock Rovers 4

Sligo Rovers 0

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tallaght Stadium

SHAMROCK ROVERS GRABBED a massive three points in the race for European football next season overcoming 10-man Sligo Rovers.

A brace each from Johnny Kenny and Sean Hoare ensured the points stayed in Tallaght against a Bit O’Red side who had Jack Henry-Francis sent off in the second half.

Following a scrappy start it took until nearly 10-minutes on the clock for the first clear opening. Jack Byrne’s clever switch of play somehow made it through Reece Hutchinson, finding Darragh Burns.

The pacey wideman cut in on his left foot towards the edge of the box but saw his powerful strike bravely blocked.

Ireland U21 international Kenny looked razor sharp playing on the shoulder of the last man.

In the 18th minute, the aforementioned Kenny got the goal his bright start deserved. Byrne, again, delivered a quick switch of play finding Trevor Clarke free on the left, who then wasted no time whipping in an inviting ball for Kenny to head home against his former side, with no celebration forthcoming out of respect.

Without skipper Niall Morohan in the engine room, and having lost the influential Nando Pijnaker to Auckland FC, the visitors struggled to get a foothold but looked dangerous going forward through the in-form Wilson Waweru and Ellis Chapman linking up well.

But Kenny, having just notched his 11th of the season, should have added to his tally when he latched onto a loose Gareth McElroy pass at the back and found himself one-on-one but was brilliantly denied by Sligo stopper Ed McGinty.

The visitors collective heads didn’t drop and responded well to the set-back, forcing a number of corners. Will Fitzgerald had a growing influence on the game as he bombarded the Rovers rearguard with dangerous deliveries from the left.

But just before the break, it was two-nil to the home side when McElroy swung and missed a through ball, allowing Kenny another clear run on goal and the 21-year old made no mistake this time, slotting past the helpless McGinty.

There was still time for huge controversy just before the whistle when Leon Pohls came rushing out, mis-kicking a clearance of his own with the ball falling to ex-Hoop Simon Power, but just as he looked to fire into an open goal, Pohls slid in to bring him down but didn’t receive a red with the recovering defenders probably helping his case.

Danny Mandroiu should have put the game to bed just after the restart as he found himself free 12-yards out but surprisingly skied Neil Farrugia’s cut back with the goal at his mercy.

The Bit O’Red were given a mountain to climb when Henry-Francis received a second yellow for a late challenge on Gary O’Neill just before the hour mark.

With the man advantage the four-in-a-row Champions looked in control for the remainder. Sean Hoare added a third just after the sending off, before heading home late on to put the icing on the cake for a brace of his own.

Shamrock Rovers: Leon Pohls; Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Dan Cleary; Darragh Burns (Neil Farrugia, 45’), Dylan Watts (Markus Poom, 69’), Gary O’Neill, Jack Byrne, Trevor Clarke (Joshua Honohan, 45’); Danny Mandroiu (Conan Noonan, 69’), Johnny Kenny (Marc McNulty, 61’)

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; JR Wilson, Oliver Denham, Gareth McElroy 5, Reece Hutchinson; Connor Malley (Kailin Barlow, 75’), Jack Henry-Francis; Simon Power (Stephen Mallon, 75’), Ellis Chapman, William Fitzgerald (Kyle McDonagh, 89’); Wilson Waweru (Luke Pearce, 69’)

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Cork).