10-man Shamrock Rovers produce stirring Conference League comeback

Shamrock Rovers 1

APOEL 1

IF THIS IS a sign of things to come for Shamrock Rovers in the UEFA Conference League then strap yourselves in and enjoy the ride.

Dylan Watts’ header in the 92nd minute secured a precious point – worth €133,000 for those who are counting – after he rose highest in the box to meet Jack Byrne’s corner.

Two of Stephen Bradley’s substitutes combined to salvage more than just a draw against APOEL. Confidence and belief will surely grow, a sense that they can overcome the odds.

After going down to 10 men five minutes into the second half when Neil Farrugia was correctly shown a second yellow card, the Cypriots looked to have got the goal that mattered when Konstantinos Laifis powered home a header of his own.

Two set pieces tell a tale but not all the story of this encounter. Rovers stayed in the game, refusing to let APOEL take it away from them and then got a reward that, in truth, didn’t look likely.

But Rover found a way, and with league leaders Shelbourne coming here for a vital Premier Division clash on Sunday this may well be a welcome boost.

The new league phase format of this competition means we will know how important this draw was come late December when Rovers finish their campaign the week before Christmas.

APOEL were bright and impressive starting out, they had far more of the ball in the first half but did nothing of consequence with that possession in the final third.

Marquinhos, playing on the left side of three forwards, flashed one shot wide of the post just after the quarter of an hour mark.

By that stage, Rovers had managed to string together 18 passes compared to 114 for the away side.

Yet Bradley’s side were reasonably comfortable in their defensive shape and other than one ball over the top that Leon Pohls came out of his box to chest back to Marquinhos, there were no heart in mouth moments.

The APOEL forward’s attempt at a hooked shot towards goal was tame and off target.

At the other end Johnny Kenny – fresh from his latest Ireland U21 call-up – showed good timing with his run to get in behind and then hold off Radosav Petrovic. The experienced former Serbia international tried to muscle him off the ball but Kenny worked space and fired a left-footed shot over the bar.

It was as good as it got for either side and what turned out to be one of the more innocuous moments of the half would play a greater role in deciding how this game would play out.

Farrugia got involved in a tussle with Xavi Quintilla off the ball three minutes before the break when the defender prevented the Rovers man from breaking down the right.

Two yellow cards were shown for their petulance and three minutes into the second period Farrugia received a second caution when he was beaten by Marquinhos and resorted to pulling his jersey as he headed towards the box.

The immediate aim was to become solid in a 10-man shape but within eight minutes APOEL had the lead. They had probed from free play beforehand, Sergio Tejera coming onto a pull back at the penalty spot only for Daniel Cleary to make a superb block.

Set-pieces also looked threatening and they got their goal when Leon Pohls pulled off a stunning reaction save to deny Laifis from six yards out when a short corner was well worked and caught Rovers cold.

They went direct from the next one and Tejera’s pin-point delivery was powered home by the head of the Cyprus international.

But APOEL didn’t take the game completely away from Rovers. They were comfortable and in control until one angled Danny Mandroiu pass from just inside their half split the defence open. Kenny raced onto it, got into the box and just took his next touch slightly wide so when he got his shot away the goalkeeper could cover the near post and make a comfortable save.

Despite this flash out of nothing Rovers needed fresh legs, especially with such an important Premier Division game here against league leaders Shelbourne. Mandroiu and Kenny made way along with Darragh Nugent for Byrne, Watts and Aaron Greene.

APOEL had another chance to add a second when Marquinhos made the most of a Cleary mistake on the left and selfishly shot wide from a tight angle when he had bodies in support.

And that would prove costly.

In the second minute of added time Rovers forced a corner and Byrne’s delivery was as precise as you would expect. What wasn’t was Watts being the one to get on the end of it.

A welcome surprise to kick start this European run.

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls; Farrugia, Cleary, Lopes (captain), Grace, Honohan; Poom (O’Sullivan 53), O’Neill (Towell 64), Mandroiu (Watts 77), Nugent (Byrne 77); Kenny (Greene 77).

Sent off: Farrugia 50

APOEL: Belec; Susic (Cheabake 72), Petrovic, Laifis (Dvali 88), Quintilla; Kostadinov, Abagna (Kattirtzis 61); Ndongala (Corbu 88), Tejera (Bah 72), Marquinhos; El-Arabi.

Referee: J Pignard (Fra).

Attendance: 7,111