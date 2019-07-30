Shamrock Rovers announce live stream of Europa League clash with Apollon

Rovers players celebrate after their first leg win over Apollon at Tallaght.

Rovers players celebrate after their first leg win over Apollon at Tallaght.

SHAMROCK ROVERS ARE streaming the second leg of their Europa League qualification tie with Apollon Limassol on Thursday in lieu of live television coverage of the game.

Last week’s first leg at Tallaght – in which Rovers came from behind to win 2-1 – escaped live television coverage also, but the club have announced today announced details of a live stream of Thursday’s second leg.

The stream can be bought for €5.99 prior to Thursday; the price increases to €8.99 if it is bought on the day of the game.

It is only available in Ireland and the UK owing to rights restriction.

The game kicks off at 6pm Irish time, with Rovers’ comeback win in the first leg setting them up in a favourable position against heavily-fancied opponents.

Apollon of Cyprus made it to the group stages of last season’s competition, seeing off Basel in the final qualification round before beating Marseille and Lazio in the competition proper. They ended up finishing third in the group, behind Lazio and eventual semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt.

The winner of this tie goes forth to the third qualifying round against Austria Vienna.

The stream can be purchased here.