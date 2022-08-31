Shamrock Rovers drawn with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the Uefa Youth League

Rovers being drawn from the pot.

SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL face AZ Alkmaar in the Uefa Youth League.

The draw for the U19 equivalent of the Champions League took place in Nyon this afternoon, with Rovers academy director Shane Robinson and coach Aidan Price in attendance.

Having qualified via the domestic champions path, the Hoops have been paired with Dutch opposition in the first round.

Rovers will play AZ Alkmaar away in the first of a two-legged tie, before hosting them in Dublin.

Provisional dates for the matches are 14 September and 5 October respectively, but the exact details will be confirmed in due course.

