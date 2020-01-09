Shamrock Rovers B accepted to League of Ireland first division for 2020

A SHAMROCK ROVERS B side will play in this season’s League of Ireland First Division, the FAI have confirmed.

The second tier faced the prospect of proceeding with nine teams following the folding of Limerick FC, but the vacant place will be filled by a second-tier Rovers side, competing under the title Shamrock Rovers II.

Rovers’ application was approved by the National League Executive Committee, and has today been ratified by the FAI board.

The decision will cause consternation among the other First Division clubs, all of whom have voiced opposition to the prospect, with some indicating they are considering legal action against the FAI should Rovers’ application be approved.