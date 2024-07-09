Euro run begins for Shamrock Rovers with mix of dreams and hard reality

SHAMROCK ROVERS TAKE on Vikingur Reykjavik in the first qualifying round of the Champions League this evening but it will be details of the prize money for reaching the group stages of the Europa Conference League that will be of most interest.

As per UEFA’s payment schedule for the 2024-27 cycle of its three club competitions, each of the 36 sides that qualify for the league phase can expect to receive an allocation of €3.17 million, split into a down-payment of €3.05m and a balance of €120,000.

Stephen Bradley’s side reached the Conference League group phase in 2022 before a first-round exit from Champions League qualifying at the hands of Breidablik last season, followed by defeat to Ferencváros when they dropped into Conference League qualifying.

“Do I understand the finances? Everyone in Irish football does, every smaller nation in Europe would look to Europe as a an area when you can earn really good money for the club, we know it’s important, there’s no getting away from that but as the manager, as a team, that’s not your focus or your thought process,” Bradley said.

Still, even managing to progress from this tie carries enormous benefits as the club will also be guaranteed at least another two ties and could see them earn seven figures. But should they lose this Champions League tie and head for the Conference League second round, they will pick up €350,000 with each domestic champion club that does not qualify for the league phase also recieving €260,000.

It all matters when you consider the club’s accounts for 2023 showed a loss of almost €2.4m, following on from a profit of close to €1.6m the year before.

“It’s about the opposition, what we are facing, how we are going to stop them and hurt them, that’s as simple as it is,” Bradley said. “If you start thinking of everything outside, you will lose focus on what’s important.”

Rovers have returned to Iceland again, with 50 travelling fans making the trip for the first leg before the return in Dublin next week. This is a Vikingur outfit that took Breidablik’s crown and are top of the domestic table after 14 games.

They are unbeaten at home in seven, winning six and scoring 20 times. They concede, on average, one goal a game and more than a quarter of their goals come in the period between 45-60 minutes.

“We have been to Iceland a number of times now down the years so you get to build up contacts with other managers, other clubs, scouts and when you are drawn in Iceland you pull on those contacts and get as much information as you can,” Bradley said.

“You obviously do your own homework and watch them so the players are well aware of what we are facing and we have all the information needed.

“What they are is, they are very good at what they do, they understand what they do really well, you can see they are well coached, they have international players throughout the team and we have all seen what Iceland have done at international level throughout the years. So we know they are good players.”

Rovers are once again missing some key ones of their own. Forwards Graham Burke and Rory Gaffney are absent through injury, so too midfielder Aaron McEneff and centre back Lee Grace.

Daniel Cleary did make his comeback after six weeks out in the win over Dundalk last Thursday and the experienced defender, who featured in the group stages of the Europa League with Dundalk in 2020 and Conference League with Rovers two years later, is relishing

“As you get older, not that I’m ancient, but as you get older you tend to enjoy these type of moments,” the 28-year-old said.

“When you’re younger you think they’re always going to come but the older you get you think they might not. I love the trips away, I love being around the lads all the time. It’s good bonding for the team and I think I’d speak for a lot of the lads as well.”

Last year’s European experiences were a complete contrast for Rovers in terms of atmosphere as they fell short in the subdued surroundings of Iceland before also being undone in Budapest.

“But it’s about what you are facing on the pitch, you don’t play the crowd, if we are playing in front of 10 people or 10,000, what they do they are very good at it and that doesn’t change,” Bradley said.

“We have to try and nullify what they do and then bring your identity to the game, that’s really important, that we bring what we do as much as possible. Our aim is to go through over two legs and that starts on Tuesday night.”