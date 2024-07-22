Shamrock Rovers to face FCSB or Maccabi Tel Aviv if they progress in Champions League qualifiers

SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL face either FCSB or Maccabi Tel Aviv if they can overcome Sparta Prague and progress to the third round of the Uefa Champions League qualifiers.

The Hoops host their Czech opponents in Tuesday night’s first leg in Tallaght before the return leg in Prague next Tuesday 30 July.

The winners will face either Romanian champions FCSB — formerly known as Steaua Bucharest — or Maccabi Tel Aviv, the Israeli champions who were managed by Robbie Keane prior to his departure last month.

Either Rovers or Sparta will have home advantage for the first leg on Tuesday 6 August before the return leg the following week on 13 August.

A win against Sparta — who made it to the Europa League round of 16 last season before losing to Liverpool — would guarantee Stephen Bradley’s side European group stage football and another significant financial windfall.

Should Rovers lose, they will drop into the third qualifying round of the Europa League, with the draw set to be made at 12 noon.