Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Josh Honohan of Shamrock Rovers.
european qualifiers

Shamrock Rovers to face FCSB or Maccabi Tel Aviv if they progress in Champions League qualifiers

Stephen Bradley’s side now know who they will face if they can beat Sparta Prague.
11.55am, 22 Jul 2024
331
0

SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL face either FCSB or Maccabi Tel Aviv if they can overcome Sparta Prague and progress to the third round of the Uefa Champions League qualifiers.

The Hoops host their Czech opponents in Tuesday night’s first leg in Tallaght before the return leg in Prague next Tuesday 30 July.

The winners will face either Romanian champions FCSB — formerly known as Steaua Bucharest — or Maccabi Tel Aviv, the Israeli champions who were managed by Robbie Keane prior to his departure last month.

Either Rovers or Sparta will have home advantage for the first leg on Tuesday 6 August before the return leg the following week on 13 August.

A win against Sparta — who made it to the Europa League round of 16 last season before losing to Liverpool — would guarantee Stephen Bradley’s side European group stage football and another significant financial windfall.

Should Rovers lose, they will drop into the third qualifying round of the Europa League, with the draw set to be made at 12 noon.

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie