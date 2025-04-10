Advertisement
More Stories
Who do you think will triumph at Augusta? Alamy Stock Photo
FreeHave your say

Poll: Who do you think will win the 2025 Masters?

The sporting spotlight falls on Augusta.
8.01am, 10 Apr 2025

AFTER MONTHS OF build-up the 2025 golf season shifts into Major mode today with the first prized tournament of the year taking place at Augusta.

This year’s edition of the Masters sees Scottie Scheffler act as the defending champion and the world number one is the favourite to land his third win here.

After a season that has already seen him win at Pebble Beach and The Players’ Championship at Sawgrass, Rory McIlroy is a leading contender to dethrone Scheffler.

2023 champion Jon Rahm, last year’s runner-up Ludvig Aberg, last year’s US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, and two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, are others with strong chances.

But who do you think will be putting on the green jacket on Sunday evening?

Let us know.


Poll Results:

Rory McIlroy (40)
Scottie Scheffler (16)
Ludvig Aberg (13)
Other (12)
Collin Morikawa (6)
Bryson DeChambeau (4)
Jon Rahm (2)

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie