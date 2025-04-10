Poll: Who do you think will win the 2025 Masters?

AFTER MONTHS OF build-up the 2025 golf season shifts into Major mode today with the first prized tournament of the year taking place at Augusta.

This year’s edition of the Masters sees Scottie Scheffler act as the defending champion and the world number one is the favourite to land his third win here.

After a season that has already seen him win at Pebble Beach and The Players’ Championship at Sawgrass, Rory McIlroy is a leading contender to dethrone Scheffler.

2023 champion Jon Rahm, last year’s runner-up Ludvig Aberg, last year’s US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, and two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, are others with strong chances.

But who do you think will be putting on the green jacket on Sunday evening?

Let us know.

