Shamrock Rovers snap up Rhys Marshall for 'acceptable financial deal'

SHAMROCK ROVERS MANAGER Stephen Bradley expressed his delight after the Hoops completed the signing of Rhys Marshall from Glenavon.

The 24-year-old right-back, who also operates in midfield, will bid farewell to the NIFL Premiership club after tomorrow’s Irish Cup meeting with Coleraine.

Marshall came through the youth ranks at Mourneview Park and has made 225 first-team appearances. He also helped the club to win the Irish Cup in 2014 and ’16.

“Rhys fits what we do here and he has lots of good attributes,” Bradley said. “He’s young and hungry and he has played a lot of games for someone so young.”

The Rovers boss, who has already signed Ireland U21 centre-back Liam Scales for the 2020 season, added: I’m delighted to get [Marshall] in. He was really keen as soon as we met him to make it happen. He can’t wait to get started and we’re looking forward to getting him in.

“He can play in a number of positions – right-back, centre-back, centre-midfield and I’ve seen him play left-back as well. That’s something we look at when we’re signing players. He strengthens us as a team and a squad so it was a no brainer.”

Marshall, whose move is subject to a medical, is due to link up with the FAI Cup holders for pre-season training on Monday.

In a statement on the club’s website, Glenavon chairman Adrian Teer explained why they took the decision to part company with a player who was contracted until the end of their season.

“The board has negotiated a sensible and acceptable financial deal with Shamrock Rovers, given that we were faced with losing the player for nothing this summer,” he said.

“The board is naturally very disappointed at losing a player of the calibre of Rhys. However, the directors fully appreciated his long-term ambition to enter full-time football and the move to the League of Ireland and Shamrock Rovers at the age of 24 provides him with the perfect opportunity to do so.

“Rhys will go with the very best wishes of everyone at Glenavon. He has given our club outstanding service and is well deserving of a wonderful send-off on Saturday.”

Shamrock Rovers will begin their season by contesting the President’s Cup against Dundalk at Oriel Park on Sunday, 9 February, before their Premier Division campaign kicks off with a Dublin derby away to Bohemians on Friday, 14 February.

