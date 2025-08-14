Rory Gaffney masterclass powers Shamrock Rovers into Conference League play-off

Uefa Conference League third qualifying round, second-leg

Shamrock Rovers 4

Ballkani 0

Shamrock Rovers win 4-1 on aggregate

THIS WOULD HAVE felt special for Rory Gaffney.

Not only did his two goals in the minutes either side of half-time turn this tie in Shamrock Rovers favour and see them advance to a play-off tie with Santa Clara of Portugal, but it was night to savour in a story of redemption.

An ankle operation at the end of 2024 meant he started this campaign training with Rovers without the guarantee of a contract.

The former player of the year, who turns 36 in October, never had to prove his quality. Fitness was the only concern.

It’s not anymore, and as this year goes on the Galway native only grows stronger and stronger. His 11th goal of the season in the first minute of first-half injury time was an instinctive rebound in the box.

It put Rovers ahead on the night – and level in the tie – after Ballkani took a 1-0 lead from Kosovo last week. His second goal on 48 minutes was one to make it a dirty dozen for the year. In an act of pure ingenuity, a deft Cruyff turn flick in the six-yard box caught everyone out for a moment of pure delight.

From a point of being unsure if he would be able to continue in the League of Ireland at all, Gaffney will now lead Stephen Bradley’s side into a Conference League play-off that could see him take part in the league phase after not even being registered for the run to the knockout stages last season.

When he was substituted on 63 minutes, 6,419 Rovers fans rose to their feet and applauded his night’s work. Some sang their song about him to the tune of 90s hit Saturday Night.

“And I like the way you move, Rory Gaffney”

How that must have felt, the elation after all of the endurance.

Rovers were 3-1 up on aggregate by that point after Josh Honohan added some more gloss to the night with a stunning cushioned volley from outside of the box on 55 minutes, while substitute Graham Burke made the most of a poor back pass to take control of the ball and slide it into an empty net on 67 minutes to extend his club record for European goals to 11.

Rovers needed one more to create a bit of extra history and secure a record home win in Europe, but as it were they had to make do with equalling the 4-0 win secured over Fram in 1982 when John Giles was manager.

Bradley’s place in the Rovers’ pantheon is already secured, another league title is likely on the way now too and if they can deliver successive qualifications for the league phase of European football then his overall legacy in League of Ireland lore will also have to be redrawn.

As the clock turned towards 90 minutes Bradley was able to savour the moment. Rovers fans sang about their own club’s endurance – “We’ll never die” – and it was poignant given this month marked 20 years since fans united to save it from financial extinction.

Bradley conduced the stands, waving his arms in the air and smiling to his players and staff on the bench.

And yet the opening 15 minutes hinted at a night of tension that never really materialised after Matt Healy had a shot saved on the line and Marsel Ismajlgeci struck the post from a short-corner routine.

A couple of incidents within the 31st minute gave an indication of Ballkani’s confidence and Rovers’ frustration, Dan Clearly and Danny Mandroiu booked for late tackles and the the visitors’ front three combining swiftly with the impressive Sunday Adentunji turning to create space down the right only for the final ball to be cleared.

Rovers were in need of inspiration and before they eventually broke through in the first minute of first-half injury time it was an offside goal from Gaffney that created the spark around Tallaght Stadium.

Dylan Watts’ sharp control and pass got the forward away off the last man and while the run was ill-timed it served as a reminder of how the home side could cause the most damage.

Swift, positive and forward thinking play had Ballkani struggling for answers. On 39 minutes Gaffney raced down the right channel, turned by returning captain Bajram Jashanica as if he wasn’t there only for an excellent recovering block from Arbër Potoku.

The left back celebrated wildly and then decided to jog after Gaffney and roar in his face in a moment of what turned out to be premature elation.

This was a night that belonged to Gaffney and Rovers, as Europe once again offers greater possibilities.

Shamrock Rovers: Ed McGinty; Dan Cleary, Roberto Lopes (captain), Lee Grace; Danny Grant, Dylan Watts (John McGovern 71), Connor Malley (Darragh Nugent 70), Matt Healy, Josh Honohan (Adam Mathews 71); Danny Mandroiu (Graham Burke 63); Rory Gaffney (Michael Noonan 63).

Ballkani: Adnan Golubović; Geralb Smajli, Gentrit Halili, Bajram Jashanica (captain), Arbër Potoku (Waled Hamidi 54); Ardit Deliu, Marsel Ismajlgeci, Elvis Letaj; Giovanni, Sunday Adetunji, Almir Kryeziu.

Referee: Mohammad Al-Emara (Fin)