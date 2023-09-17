Advertisement
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Áine O'Gorman in action for Ireland.
# emphatic
Shamrock Rovers book FAI Cup semi-final spot with 5-0 win
Áine O’Gorman bagged a brace as Collie O’Neill’s side progressed.
44 minutes ago

SHAMROCK ROVERS CRUISED into the FAI Women’s Cup semi-finals following a 5-0 win over Cork City on Sunday.

Goals from Stephanie Zambra [formerly Roche], Joy Ralph, Lauren Kelly and a brace from Aine O’Gorman sent Collie O’Neill’s side into the final four with a flourish.

Zambra opened her side’s account with a goal on 13 minutes before O’Gorman picked up the first of her two goals shortly before half-time.

Cork City lost Jesse Mendez to a sending off as she was dismissed in the second half with two yellow cards, as Rovers added three more goals in the final 20 minutes to ensure an emphatic finish to their victory.

Rovers will take their place in the semi-finals alongside Sligo Rovers, Shelbourne and Athlone Town.

