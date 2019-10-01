This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shamrock Rovers defender earns first senior international call-up

Roberto Lopes is set to link up with Cape Verde.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 1 Oct 2019, 8:42 PM
54 minutes ago 3,089 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4832847
Shamrock Rovers' Roberto Lopes (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Shamrock Rovers' Roberto Lopes (file pic).
Shamrock Rovers' Roberto Lopes (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS DEFENDER Roberto Lopes is set for international recognition, after being called up by Cape Verde for upcoming friendlies against Togo and DR Congo on 10 and 13 October in Marseille.

The 27-year-old, who was born in Ireland and qualifies to represent Cape Verde through his father, has impressed at centre back for the Hoops this season.

The former Ireland underage international will also hope to be involved in his side’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign.

They play their first games in the competition against Cameroon and Mozambique next month, with Rwanda also drawn in their group.

Following today’s news, Shamrock Rovers paid tribute to Lopes, tweeting: “An ever present at the heart of our defence and a deserved reward for his performances throughout the season.”

Lopes added: “Delighted to be a part of the Squad and looking forward to the experience.”

Should he get capped, Lopes will join Jack Byrne, Joey O’Brien, Graham Burke, Alan Mannus and Daniel Lafferty, becoming the sixth member of the Rovers squad to earn senior international recognition

