Dublin: 16°C Friday 13 May 2022
Mandroiu scores late winner as Shamrock Rovers overcome Derry in top-of-the-table clash

Stephen Bradley’s side are now four points clear of the Candystripes

By The42 Team Friday 13 May 2022, 9:39 PM
Rovers' Danny Mandroiu celebrates scoring with teammates.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Derry City at Tallaght Stadium tonight to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier Division table to four points.

Stephen Bradley’s side were not at their best, and the second-place Candystripes looked the more threatening team for long periods in what was a cagey affair.

However, the Hoops improved in the second half after making a couple of changes.

One substitution, in particular, paid off, as Danny Mandroiu proved the match-winner, converting from close range in the 79th minute after Andy Lyons’ initial low shot was saved by Brian Maher.

