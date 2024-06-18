Shamrock Rovers to face Vikingur Reykjavik in Champions League qualifier

SHAMROCK ROVERS WILL play Vikingur Reykjavik in the first round of qualifying for the Champions League.

This is the second year in a row the League of Ireland champions have been drawn against an Icelandic side.

Vikingur Reykjavik are currently leading the Iceland league, ahead of Breidablik – who knocked Rovers out last season.

It is a tough draw for Stephen Bradley’s team – Vikingur Reykjavik have won eight of their 10 league games to date in Iceland this season and lost only once.

Rovers have said dates and times have yet to be confirmed by Uefa, but it is expected the games will take place in mid July. Vikingur Reykjavik will play at home first.

🇮🇸 We have been drawn to play the first leg away however dates, times & venues will be confirmed by UEFA in due course



We strongly advise supporters against making travel arrangements until these details are confirmed



We strive to provide confirmation ASAP

Should the Dublin side progress to the second round then they would be guaranteed a third round Europa League qualifying tie as well as a playoff for the Conference League.

Shelbourne and Derry City will be in the Europa Conference League at 3pm, while St Patrick’s Athletic will enter at the second round.