Shamrock Rovers face potential trip to side who held Man City

SHAMROCK ROVERS face a potential clash with Danish side FC Copenhagen in the Champions League qualifiers if they prevail in their initial match against the winners of the preliminary round, which was confirmed yesterday.

The Hoops will face one of Atlètic Club d’Escaldes (Andorra), Budućnost Podgorica (Montenegro), Tre Penne (San Marino) or Breidablik (Iceland) on 11/12 July with the first leg at Tallaght Stadium and the away leg on 18/19 July.

Their opponents will be confirmed after the final of a mini-tournament between the aforementioned four teams on 30 June.

They then potentially face a tough tie against the champions of Denmark.

Stephen Bradley’s men would go into that game as significant underdogs — Copenhagen reached the Champions League group stages last season and were one of the few teams who managed to avoid defeat against Man City’s treble winners, holding them to a 0-0 draw in the home tie, albeit losing the away match 5-0.

However, should Rovers be beaten, they will have the consolation of a place in the Europa League or the Europa Conference League (depending on which round they are knocked out) and a chance to match last year’s achievement of making the group stages of the latter competition.

Those prospective ties against Copenhagen will take place 25/26 July and 1/2 August.

Defeat against the winners of the preliminary round would see Rovers face KÍ Klaksvik (Faroe Islands) or Ferencváros (Hungary) in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

The three Irish sides currently in the Europa Conference League also discovered their potential opponents if they get past the first round in ties set for 27 July and 3 August.

St Patrick’s Athletic are set to face Glentoran (Northern Ireland) or Gzira United (Malta) if they overcome F91 Diddeleng (Luxembourg).

Should they get past Gibraltar’s Bruno’s Magpies, Dundalk will play either Connah’s Quay Nomads (Wales) or KA Akureyri (Iceland).

Finally, if they beat HB Tórshavn (Faroe Islands), KuPS (Finland) await Derry City.