1,000 fans watch on as Shamrock Rovers held by Finn Harps

1000 FANS were welcomed back to Tallaght Stadium, as Shamrock Rovers drew 1-1 with Finn Harps this evening.

Yet it was somewhat of an anti-climax for Hoops supporters ultimately, as they had to be content with a 1-1 draw.

It began well for the hosts, as Aaron Greene gave them the lead on eight minutes.

Kosovar Sadiki was dispossessed by Rory Gaffney inside his own area, before crossing low for his fellow attacker, who was left with an easy tap in.

Finn Harps got back in the game, however, as Adam Foley equalised 10 minutes after the break.

Barry McNamee played Foley through on goal, and the Premier Division’s top scorer made no mistake, slotting it through Alan Mannus’ legs.

The result means the Hoops go level on points with table toppers Sligo Rovers, though Liam Buckley’s side will go three points clear if they win their game in hand against Drogheda tomorrow.

Ollie Horgan’s men, meanwhile, stay sixth.