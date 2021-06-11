BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Friday 11 June 2021
Advertisement

1,000 fans watch on as Shamrock Rovers held by Finn Harps

The result means the Hoops go level on points with table toppers Sligo Rovers, though Liam Buckley’s side will go three points clear if they win their game in hand

By The42 Team Friday 11 Jun 2021, 11:19 PM
38 minutes ago 616 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5464831
Shamrock Rovers fans pictured at the game.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Shamrock Rovers fans pictured at the game.
Shamrock Rovers fans pictured at the game.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

1000 FANS were welcomed back to Tallaght Stadium, as Shamrock Rovers drew 1-1 with Finn Harps this evening.

Yet it was somewhat of an anti-climax for Hoops supporters ultimately, as they had to be content with a 1-1 draw.

It began well for the hosts, as Aaron Greene gave them the lead on eight minutes.

Kosovar Sadiki was dispossessed by Rory Gaffney inside his own area, before crossing low for his fellow attacker, who was left with an easy tap in.

Finn Harps got back in the game, however, as Adam Foley equalised 10 minutes after the break.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Barry McNamee played Foley through on goal, and the Premier Division’s top scorer made no mistake, slotting it through Alan Mannus’ legs.

The result means the Hoops go level on points with table toppers Sligo Rovers, though Liam Buckley’s side will go three points clear if they win their game in hand against Drogheda tomorrow.

Ollie Horgan’s men, meanwhile, stay sixth.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie