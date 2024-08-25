Danny Mandroiu strikes late to salvage point for Rovers against Galway

Shamrock Rovers 1

Galway United 1

DANNY MANDROIU SCORED his first goal since returning to Shamrock Rovers as they had to come from behind for the second time this season to salvage a point against Galway United at Tallaght Stadium.

Chasing Pat Hickey’s lead goal for a resolute Galway, attacking midfielder Mandroiu met Jack Byrne’s 88th minute free kick to finally beat Brendan Clarke with a powerful header despite the Galway keeper getting a hand to it.

Substitute Neil Farrugia was then inches from winning it for Rovers in added time when his header flashed wide from another Byrne set-piece.

Neil Farrugia reacts to a missed chance. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Before the lowest crowd of the season at the Dublin 24 venue, it was a repeat result of the sides meeting back in April when an equally late Johnny Kenny goal was needed to earn Hoops a point.

The result means Rovers remain fifth in the table as they fail to make any ground on leaders Derry City and Shelbourne to stay 10 points behind, if with games in hand. Galway remain level on points in sixth place.

With five changes from their 4-0 Europa League humbling to PAOK in Thessaloniki last Thursday, including a full debut for recently signed striker Marc McNulty, Rovers began on the front foot here.

But for all the home side’s early possession, and half chances for Darragh Burns and Graham Burke, it was Galway’s more direct approach that brought the first real openings of the game.

They stemmed mainly from Ed McCarthy’s long throws, one of which on 21 minutes was inches from bringing the visitors the lead.

With Rovers not clearing, Galway midfielder Hickey got a toe to the loose ball to lay it into the path of Jimmy Keohane whose left-foot shot came back off a post.

Taking a leaf out of Galway’s book, a more direct approach of their own finally brought Rovers their first real chance on 31 minutes.

Gary O’Neill broke down the right to put a ball in behind for the run of Burns whose shot hadn’t the venom to trouble Clarke.

A second route one attack from Rovers then stretched Galway five minutes before half-time.

Leon Pohls’ kick out eventually dropped for Jack Byrne who spun out of a challenge to see his shot shave the crossbar.

While showing more impetus and energy from the resumption, Rovers continued to labour to break down a dogged Galway rearguard.

With Aaron McEneff, Farrugia and Mandroiu introduced in a triple substitution, Rovers finally began to threaten.

Farrugia got on the end of Burns’ cross to the back post to see his header bounce through the legs of Clarke and hacked off the line by Garry Buckley.

Clarke was then worked by Farrugia who got turned on the edge of the area to get a shot away.

But it was Pohls who had to make the save of the night on 69 minutes.

A sweeping move involving Stephen Walsh, Hickey and Keohane cut Rovers open. Pohls saved superbly after McCarthy had cut past Dan Cleary to get his shot off.

Forewarned but not forearmed, Rovers were caught napping five minutes later for Galway’s lead goal.

Killian Brouder’s clever dink over the top found Walsh who skilfully set up Hickey to drill his first time shot home off a post.

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls; Cleary, Lopes, Hoare; Burns, O’Neill (Greene, 73), Watts (McEneff, 56), Honohan (Farrugia, 56); Byrne, Burke; McNulty (Mandroiu, 56).

Galway United: Clarke; Esua (Horgan, 90), Buckley, Brouder, Cunningham; Borden (Hurley, 71), McCormack; Keohane, Hickey (Nugent, 81), McCarthy (Burns, 71); Walsh (O’Sullivan, 90).

Referee: Gavin Colfer (Wicklow).

Attendance: 3,017.