From Tallaght to Athens, Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne return to European action

WHILE MOST LEAGUE of Ireland players enjoy the early stages of their off-season, Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne return to European action this evening.

And freshly-crowned champions Rovers also have the small matter of an FAI Cup final on Sunday, as Stephen Bradley’s side target the club’s first domestic double since 1987.

The focus is on a tough trip to AEK Athens first, as they look to get off the mark in the Uefa Europa Conference League.

At their Tallaght Stadium base, meanwhile, Shelbourne host Kosovan champions Drita.

Both games are live one after another on Premier Sports 1, with a blockbuster evening ahead.

While Rovers have lost their two league phase games, Shels have a point to their name after an opening stalemate with Häcken. The Reds banked €133,000 for the draw, while a win at this stage is worth €400,000.

That’s on top of any other European earnings to date, with more guaranteed: the bottom side in the 36-team Conference League pockets €28,000, with every position higher taking another €28,000.

Shelbourne are currently 27th in the table, with Rovers 33rd: the top eight qualify for the Round of 16, with those placed ninth to 24th progressing to the knockout stage playoffs and extending their European adventure beyond 18 December.

The Hoops did so last year, but fell agonisingly short to Molde.

Now contesting their second campaign in a row — and third in four years – OPAP Arena is their latest stop amidst a hectic schedule.

Bradley’s side lifted their fifth league title in six seasons on Saturday, after a 2-1 defeat to Sligo Rovers. He fielded a much-changed XI, cognisant of the significant week ahead.

Roberto 'Pico' Lopes lifting the league title on Saturday. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Rovers could afford some stuttering towards the end of the campaign as they ultimately eased to reclaiming the title from Shels; attention now turns to the next challenge.

“These are brilliant nights, it’s why you want to do so well domestically by winning leagues. It gives you opportunities to go and play teams like AEK and others,” said Bradley.

“When everyone else is winding down, we’re getting ready for a European game in Athens and a cup final. That’s what this club is about, it’s what the players are about. It’s brilliant.

“We enjoyed Saturday night, but then our focus has to shift to Thursday and Sunday. We’re well used to that, and we’ll be ready. This is what you want: win a league on Saturday, get ready for a massive European game on Thursday and then roll into the cup final.”

Last week, the Dubliner said Conference League progress and a double would set a new standard of success in this country.

“We’re going to have to win some games in Europe and get a draw where we’re not expected to,” he noted.

AEK Athens might fit the latter bracket. They have won their last six games at home in Europe, trouncing Aberdeen 6-0 last time out. The Greeks opened with a 3-1 defeat away to Celje, whom Rovers lost to 2-0 at Tallaght after a 4-1 opening reversal at Sparta Prague.

“You can tell they’re a really good team, that’s quite clear,” said Bradley of AEK, who finished fourth in their league last season, were runners-up the year before and double winners in 2022/23.

“They’ve got real quality, but we’ve shown a number of times throughout the years that when we’re at our levels, we’re a match for anyone. We know we have to be right at it, as we’re playing against a really good team at their home in what will be an intimidating atmosphere. They get big crowds, but it’s something we’re used to and it’s a great challenge to meet head-on.”

Shelbourne boss Joey O’Brien will similarly embrace the task ahead against Drita, who are unbeaten in the league phase.

They drew 1-1 away to KuPS and at home against Omonia Nicosia, and now hit the road to Dublin.

Shelbourne manager Joey O'Brien. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

On the same week as Shels formally agreed the 250-year lease of Tolka Park with Dublin City Council, they will cross the River Liffey and pitch up in Tallaght once more.

It has proved a happy hunting ground in recent weeks: the historic Häcken draw preceded a 1-0 win over Rovers, which delayed the Hoops’ title party. A heartbreaking late defeat to Shkendija followed in Europe, and they now look to bounce back.

Shels finished the domestic season strong as they secured their continental return for 2026: a 0-0 draw with St Patrick’s Athletic bookended an unbeaten run they now hope to extend.

While others in the league rest and recover, O’Brien and co face Drita with a one-track mind as the likes of Crystal Palace and AZ Alkmaar loom large.

“It’s probably the most exciting time of the players’ careers,” as O’Brien said last week. “It will be, without a doubt. I know where I’d want to be, seeing lads going off on the gargle or whatever.

“It’s a massive game. They’re a good side. No game in Europe is ever the same. It’s a completely new game and new opposition, so we need to make sure we’re focused, ready to attack the game and ultimately looking to win.

“The games we have coming are games you dream of as a kid. I’d say they’re all champing at the bit.”

Live – AEK Athens v Shamrock Rovers, 5.45pm, Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 4

Live – Shelbourne v Drita, 8pm, Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 4