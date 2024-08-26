Advertisement
Shelbourne's Megan Smyth-Lynch [file photo]. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Onwards

10-player Shelbourne score extra-time winner to book FAI Cup semi-final spot

Megan Smyth-Lynch scored the only goal of the game to send Shels into the final four of the competition.
10.54pm, 26 Aug 2024
215
0

Shelbourne 1

Shamrock Rovers 0 (After extra-time)

MEGAN SMYTH-LYNCH emerged as the hero for Shelbourne as she scored a goal in extra-time against Shamrock Rovers to help Shelbourne progress to the semi-finals of the Women’s FAI Cup.

With both sides deadlocked at 0-0 at the end of 90 minutes, extra-time was required to determine a winner after Shelbourne lost their captain Pearl Slattery to a second yellow card in the 70th minute. It was still goalless at the break but last year’s finalists were the ones who broke the deadlock in the 123rd minute.

Smyth-Lynch struck a free which took a deflection off Stephanie Zambra and past Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper Amanda Budden.

That proved to be the winner as Shelbourne take another step towards reaching their fourth FAI Cup final in-a-row.

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
