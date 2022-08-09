10 mins ago

How have the two sides reached this stage then?

Shamrock Rovers began their European campaign in the Champions League qualifiers with a 3-0 aggregate win over Hibernians of Malta. They then lost out 4-2 to Bulgarian side Ludogorets, the damage done in their 3-0 first leg defeat away from home before they mounted a stirring response in winning 2-1 at home for the second leg.

Incidentally it’s not going too well tonight for Ludogorets in the Champions League. Approaching half-time of their second leg in Croatia, they’re losing 3-0 on the night to Dinamo Zagreb, are down 5-1 on aggregate and have been reduced to 10 men.

Shkupi got past Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps 3-2 in their Champions League opener before falling to Dinamo Zagreb 3-2, an impressive 2-2 draw away from home following by a 1-0 defeat in Skopje.