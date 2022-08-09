Uefa Europa League third qualifying round
- Shamrock Rovers v Shkupi, Todor Proeski Arena, 8pm
*****
Uefa Europa League third qualifying round
*****
How have the two sides reached this stage then?
Shamrock Rovers began their European campaign in the Champions League qualifiers with a 3-0 aggregate win over Hibernians of Malta. They then lost out 4-2 to Bulgarian side Ludogorets, the damage done in their 3-0 first leg defeat away from home before they mounted a stirring response in winning 2-1 at home for the second leg.
Incidentally it’s not going too well tonight for Ludogorets in the Champions League. Approaching half-time of their second leg in Croatia, they’re losing 3-0 on the night to Dinamo Zagreb, are down 5-1 on aggregate and have been reduced to 10 men.
Shkupi got past Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps 3-2 in their Champions League opener before falling to Dinamo Zagreb 3-2, an impressive 2-2 draw away from home following by a 1-0 defeat in Skopje.
On that note some potentially significant news from Budapest in tonight’s Champions League qualifier second leg. It kicked off at 7pm there and Qarabag have gone ahead 1-0 on the night, 2-1 on aggregate. The goal arriving early for the Azerbaijan side from Abdellah Zoubir.
The permutations in relation to tonight’s game.
If Shamrock Rovers win tonight, they are through to the play-off qualifying round of the Europa League against the losers of Ferencvaros of Hungary and Qarabag of Azerbaijan. Should Rovers lose that tie they will drop into the group phase of the third-tier Conference League, so group stage qualification is assured one way or another if they win tonight.
If they are knocked out by Shkupi tonight, then it will be a playoff round for the Conference League that awaits Stephen Bradley’s side. The draw for that will pit them against Faroe Islands team KI or Kosovo’s FC Ballkani.
Some pre-match reading with The42′s Gavin Cooney previewing tonight’s game.
The match has been overshadowed in a way by the lack of live TV coverage but it emerged this afternoon that it can be accessed via a livestream on LOI TV.
Here come the lads 👋#RoversInEurope pic.twitter.com/om9zQbvSmf— Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) August 9, 2022
What of the hosts then as they seek to turn things around in this second leg? Three changes for them as well, in to the team comes Blerton Sheji, Ali Adem and Pepip Georgiev.
FC Shkupi: Kristijan Naumovski (captain); Angelce Timovski, Senghor Faustin, Gagi Margvelashvili, Blerton Sheji; Ali Adem, Freddy Alvarez, Queven; Pepi Georgiev, Sundat Adetunji, Diene Albert Lamane.
Shamrock Rovers: Alan Mannus; Daniel Cleary, Sean Hoare, Lee Grace; Ronan Finn, Richie Towell, Gary O’Neill, Andy Lyons; Dylan Watts, Aaron Greene; Rory Gaffney.
And the team news is in.
Three changes for Shamrock Rovers from last week’s first leg. Daniel Cleary, Richie Towell and Aaron Greene all come into the starting side. Sean Gannon and Graham Burke drop to the bench, while Chris McCann is out through injury.
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) August 9, 2022
🟢 Cleary starts
🟢 Watts in attack
🟢 Gaffney leads the line
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐬 ☘️#RoversInEurope pic.twitter.com/VIAzA1yK6O
Evening all. It’s a huge night for Shamrock Rovers as they stand on the cusp of European group stage football.
They face into the second leg of their Europa League third qualifying round against Shkupi in a brilliant position after last week’s 3-1 win in Tallaght.
Tonight they head to North Macedonia to the Todor Proeski Arena in Skopje.
Kick-off is 8pm and we’ll be following all the action.
