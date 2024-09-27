Mulraney hits brace as St Pat's have measure of lacklustre Rovers

Shamrock Rovers 0

St Patrick’s Athletic 3

Paul Buttner reports from Tallaght Stadium

JAKE MULRANEY SCORED a brilliant brace as St Patrick’s Athletic inflicted a humiliating defeat on Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

A third win of the season over the champions brought a fourth straight win, and a fifth in six games, for Stephen Kenny’s rejuvenated Saints.

A result that edges the Inchicore side into contention for European qualification.

Though they lie sixth, five points off third, St Pat’s have a game in hand on the sides immediately above them with five games remaining.

Slumping to their heaviest defeat of the season, it marked another missed opportunity for Rovers on a night when leaders Shelbourne were held scoreless by Sligo Rovers at Tolka Park and second-placed Derry City lost at Drogheda United.

Stephen Bradley’s Hoops remain third, but are now five points off Shelbourne, following a performance they will quickly need to forget ahead of their opening Conference League Phase game against Apoel of Cyprus next Thursday.

Unchanged from their 3-0 win over Waterford last week, in-form St Pat’s delighted their 1,300-strong following to a dream start. Ahead after just 42 seconds and two up inside 12 minutes.

For the opener, St Pat’s skipper Joe Redmond outfoxed marker Josh Honohan to get to the back post to meet Mulraney’s corner and force the ball over the line.

A big threat in one box, Redmond soon showed his defensive quality to prevent a Rovers equaliser two minutes later with a terrify block on a Graham Burke drive.

In a breathless start to the game, an injury to Honohan forced Rovers into an eighth minute substitution with Darragh Burns coming on.

It got no better for the Hoops, though, as St Pat’s doubled their lead from a brilliant counterattack after Joseph Anang had made a comfortable save from Burke.

Mason Melia cleverly spun Hoops’ skipper Roberto Lopes on halfway to find Zach Elbouzedi free on the right.

The cross picked out Mulraney at the back post. And though Lee Grace did well to block the initial shot, the ball came straight back to Mulraney who curled home to the top corner.

Rovers keeper Leon Pohls then prevented St Pat’s extending that lead as Rovers were again shockingly exposed at the back.

Mulraney outpaced Dan Cleary to cross. And though Pohls made a terrific save with his feet, Elbouzedi knew he should have scored.

Despite over 60 percent possession, it was the 41st minute before Rovers really worked Anang who tipped a Burke shot over his crossbar.

Rovers chased the game from the resumption with Burke again bringing a couple of saves from Anang either side of Grace heading into the side netting.

St Pat’s weathered the storm to play their way back into the game and extend their lead on 59 minutes.

Collecting Brandon Kavanagh’s pass on the right, Mulraney skipped all too easily inside Grace before shooting past Pohls for a composed finish.

Shamrock Rovers: Pohls; Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Farrugia, O’Neill (Towell, 71), Watts (Poom, 71), Mandroiu (Greene, 71), Honohan (Burns, 8); Burke (Kavanagh, 87); McNulty.

St Patricks’ Athletic: Anang; Sjoberg, Redmond, Grivosti, Breslin (Kazeem, 85); Lennon, Forrester; Elbouzedi (Turner, 85), B. Kavanagh (Leavy, 72), Mulraney (McClelland, 85); Melia (Keena, 78).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

First Division results:

Treaty United 3-1 Longford Town

Wexford 2-0 UCD

Bray Wanderers 3-3 Cork City

Kerry 1-1 Finn Harps

Athlone Town 1-2 Cobh Ramblers