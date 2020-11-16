BE PART OF THE TEAM

Shamrock Rovers stars among 4 new call-ups to Ireland squad

Aaron McEneff and Graham Burke are set to link up with Stephen Kenny’s side.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 16 Nov 2020, 3:35 PM
53 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/5268820
Aaron McEneff (file pic).
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

FOUR NEW PLAYERS have been called up to the Ireland squad after the latest couple of withdrawals.

Shamrock Rovers duo Graham Burke and Aaron McEneff come into the squad, while Troy Parrott and Jack Taylor are promoted from the U21 team.

It is the first time that both McEneff and Peterborough United player Taylor have been included in the senior squad.

The news comes after James McClean and Matt Doherty were forced to withdraw following positive tests for Covid-19, while Adam Idah is also ruled out through injury ahead of the Nations League game at home to Bulgaria on Wednesday.

Stephen Kenny’s side were already without Jayson Molumby and Jeff Hendrick through suspension following yesterday’s match against Wales in Cardiff.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)
Defenders: Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Ryan Manning (Swansea City).
Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Aaron McEneff (Shamrock Rovers), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United).
Attackers: James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers), Troy Parrott (Millwall, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur). 

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

