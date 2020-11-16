More disruption as McClean and Doherty test positive for Covid-19

MATT DOHERTY AND James McClean have tested positive for Covid-19, the FAI have confirmed.

Following a round of tests ahead of Wednesday’s Nations League game with Bulgaria, both players have returned positive results and so will be unavailable for the game.

Doherty and McClean tested positive for the virus before the squad’s return to Dublin from Cardiff, and so were not on the flight.

The rest of the squad and staff have tested negative for the virus.

They are the third and fourth positive tests of this international window for the Irish camp, following the prior withdrawals of Alan Browne and Callum Robinson.

It’s a further selection headache for Stephen Kenny ahead of the clash with Bulgaria, having already lost Jeff Hendrick and Jayson Molumby for selection. Today’s test results means Kenny is without 12 of the 26-man squad he originally named for the game, thorough a combination of Covid cases, injury, and personal reasons.