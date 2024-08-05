Advertisement
Rovers manager Stephen Bradley. Ken Sutton/INPHO
Rovers in Europe

Shamrock Rovers could be in line to meet Malmo further down the Europa League line

Negotiate passage past Celje of Slovenia, and a possible glamour time awaits Stephen Bradley’s side.
12.57pm, 5 Aug 2024
STEPHEN BRADLEY AND SHAMROCK Rovers have had a carrot dangled in front of them with UEFA making a draw in the Europa League.

Rovers have Slovenia’s Celje in the third qualifying round with the first leg this Thursday, and the return leg seven days later, 15 August.

Should they negotiate a way through, no less a glamorous name than Malmo FF of Sweden could be the future opposition, or alternatively PAOK FC of Greece.

The tie between those two is fixed for tomorrow (Tuesday), with the first leg in Sweden. The return leg will be a week later.

As many will be familiar with, Malmo is the first club of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as well as other notables such as Stefan Schwarz.

Declan Bogue
