Shamrock Rovers 'considering position' on RTÉ broadcast of upcoming home game

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE said the club is “considering its position” after RTÉ stated its intention to broadcast the League of Ireland champions’ home game against Sligo Rovers next month on television.

Shamrock Rovers earlier this month publicised their grievances with the national broadcaster for its failure to televise any of the club’s eight European qualifiers this season, a run which resulted in Rovers guaranteeing group-stage football in the Uefa Conference League.

RTÉ informed The 42 at the time that it had informed the FAI as far back as November that for “financial and editorial reasons”, it would not be in a position to broadcast any of the League of Ireland clubs’ European qualifiers in 2024.

Aggrieved at RTÉ’s stance ahead of their Europa League play-off first leg away to Paok, and having hired a production company off their own back to ensure all eight of their European fixtures were made available on the LOITV streaming service, Rovers threatened to ban RTÉ from showing League of Ireland Premier Division fixtures from Tallaght Stadium for the rest of 2024.

Having been informed today that RTÉ intends to broadcast the club’s next home game against Sligo Rovers on 13 September, Shamrock Rovers issued a brief statement which read:

Shamrock Rovers F.C. was made aware of the intention of RTÉ TV to broadcast our next home league game on Sept 13th by the league communications office this morning. The club is considering its position on the matter.

However, it’s worth noting that RTÉ’s League of Ireland rights deal is with the FAI and not the league’s individual clubs. As such, Rovers would be in breach of their LOI participation agreement if they prevented RTÉ from broadcasting any league fixture from their home ground.

RTÉ has also added title-chasing Derry City’s home meeting with Shamrock Rovers on Friday 20 September to its schedule, while it will also show Derry’s home FAI Cup quarter-final against title rivals Shelbourne a weekend earlier on Saturday 14 September.