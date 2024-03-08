Advertisement
Shamus Hurley-Langton in action for Connacht. Andy Watts/INPHO
New Zealander Shamus Hurley-Langton signs new two-year deal with Connacht

The 23-year-old first joined the province in 2022.
44 minutes ago

SHAMUS HURLEY-LANGTON has signed a new two-year deal with Connacht, the province has announced.

The back rower from Taranaki in New Zealand, joined the club in 2022 scoring five tries in 32 appearances since his arrival. He was also named player of the match in last season’s URC quarter-final win over Ulster.

Hurley-Langton has played most games at openside flanker this season but is equally strong at blindside or  in the number eight position.

“We’re thrilled Shamus has committed to the club for at least another two years,” Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins said after the announcement regarding the 23-year-old.

“He was quite early in his development when he first joined us but we knew he had all the attributes to turn into a top-class player, and we are now seeing the player we knew he could be. He brings enormous physicality to our back row and is a constant threat at the breakdown, and at 23 years old he’ll only get better.”

