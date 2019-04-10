Former Munster man Buckley on the move in English Championship

IRISH NUMBER EIGHT Shane Buckley has signed a deal to join English Championship side Ealing Trailfinders from next season, having spent the last three years with Nottingham.

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the most consistent back row forwards in the Championship, and will move to London-based Ealing for the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

Buckley came up through the Munster academy. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

After coming up through the Munster academy, and making his senior debut for the province against Edinburgh in September 2014, former Ireland U20 international Buckley joined Nottingham in 2016.

During his time with Nottingham, the Cork native has made 45 appearances but will now seek a new challenge at Ealing next season, joining Irish players Ben Betts, Ryan Foley, Peter Lydon and David Johnston at the club.

“I’m really looking forward to moving to London and joining up with a very ambitious club and group of players,” Buckley said.

“I expect I’ll be met with some new challenges and opportunities that should help me to continue to grow as a player and hopefully I can add value to the squad for next year.”

Ealing’s director of rugby, Ben Ward, added: “Shane is a player that we have watched for a while and has been a consistent performer in the Championship for the last few seasons. He is a strong ball-carrier with a great work ethic who will bring a lot of physicality to our back row, and is an excellent addition to the squad.”

