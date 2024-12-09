Shane Daly signs new 2-year contract with Munster

SHANE DALY HAS signed a two-year contract extension with Munster, keeping him at the province until 2027.

Daly hit 100th caps with Munster over the weekend – marking the occasion with a brilliant solo try in the Champions Cup defeat of Stade Francais.

The 27-year-old joined the Munster Academy in 2016 after coming through at Highfield and PBC. He represented the Ireland U20s and Ireland Sevens before making his Munster debut in 2018.

Daly played the most minutes for Munster across the 2022/23 season, while he also lined out for Emerging Ireland and Ireland A in 2022. He racked up 1,800 minutes in 24 appearances (23 starts) as Munster won the URC title that season.