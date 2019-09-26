This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Headache for McCarthy as key defender Duffy 'likely to be out for weeks'

The Ireland manager may have to plan without his first choice centre-halves, following news that Richard Keogh’s season is over.

By Ben Blake Thursday 26 Sep 2019, 4:05 PM
53 minutes ago 1,328 Views 2 Comments
Duffy limping off the pitch last night.
Image: Andrew Matthews
Image: Andrew Matthews

IRELAND MANAGER Mick McCarthy could be facing a selection headache ahead of two crucial Euro 2020 qualifiers. 

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Shane Duffy limped the pitch 72 minutes into last night’s Carabao Cup defeat to Aston Villa at the AMEX Stadium. 

The 27-year-old will have a scan on his calf today, but the Seagulls say he is “likely to be out for weeks, rather than days”. 

Ireland, currently top of Group D on 11 points, face Georgia in Tbilisi in just over a fortnight’s time (Saturday, 12 October) before travelling to Geneva to take on Switzerland three days later, and Duffy now looks set to miss out.

Earlier today, Derby County confirmed that Richard Keogh won’t play again this season after he suffered a knee injury and a suspected broken wrist in a car collision on Tuesday night.  

John Egan of Sheffield United and Burnley’s Kevin Long appear best-placed to fill in for the pair in the likely event that both are unavailable. 

Ireland are already without full-back Enda Stevens in the first part of a double-header due to suspension. 

McCarthy is scheduled to name his squad on Tuesday. 

Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

