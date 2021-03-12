BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Friday 12 March 2021
Advertisement

Putting difficulties see Lowry slip down leaderboard in Florida

The Clara man is two under through two rounds after a Friday 74 at TPC Sawgrass.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Mar 2021, 7:08 PM
33 minutes ago 570 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5380125
Shane Lowry (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Shane Lowry (file pic).
Shane Lowry (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SHANE LOWRY POSTED a two-over-par second-round 74 as a difficult day with his putter saw him slip down the leaderboard at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Lowry couldn’t build on an excellent 68 on Thursday, starting on the 10th but failing to register a birdie in his first nine holes, three-putting for a pair of bogeys on 14 and 18 as he rounded back to the first in 38 strokes.

He did finally birdie as he began the front nine, rolling in from 22 feet, and again on the fourth with a 20-footer as he bounced back from another bogey on the par-three third where he missed the green off the tee.

He bogeyed once more on 7 after his tee shot found a fairway bunker and by the time he got into the clubhouse, he had slipped from tied for third to tied-17th as leader Sergio Garcia and co. began their second rounds.

Lowry currently sits two under par after 142 through two rounds, while a cohort of Americans — including US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who carded a second successive 69 — and England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick are six under at the time of writing.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie