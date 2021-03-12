Putting difficulties see Lowry slip down leaderboard in Florida

SHANE LOWRY POSTED a two-over-par second-round 74 as a difficult day with his putter saw him slip down the leaderboard at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Lowry couldn’t build on an excellent 68 on Thursday, starting on the 10th but failing to register a birdie in his first nine holes, three-putting for a pair of bogeys on 14 and 18 as he rounded back to the first in 38 strokes.

He did finally birdie as he began the front nine, rolling in from 22 feet, and again on the fourth with a 20-footer as he bounced back from another bogey on the par-three third where he missed the green off the tee.

He bogeyed once more on 7 after his tee shot found a fairway bunker and by the time he got into the clubhouse, he had slipped from tied for third to tied-17th as leader Sergio Garcia and co. began their second rounds.

Lowry currently sits two under par after 142 through two rounds, while a cohort of Americans — including US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who carded a second successive 69 — and England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick are six under at the time of writing.