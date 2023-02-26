Shane Lowry finishes in tie for fifth at Honda Classic

SHANE LOWRY FINISHED in a tie for fifth place on nine under par at the Honda Classic in Florida following a final round of 70.

Americans Chris Kirk and Eric Cole finished tied for first place on 14 under par, and will now play-off over three holes to decide a victor.

It was a disappointing final day for the Offaly man who had played himself into contention with a blistering 65 on Saturday, to build on two opening rounds of rounds of 68.

Lowry got off to a slow start today, dropping a shot on the par four first hole. He recovered with a birdie on the third, but a surge did not materialise as he finished the front nine even par for the round.

A birdie on the par four 10th hole moved him to one under for the day, but a dropped shot on the 12th checked Lowry’s momentum again.

He shot par on each of the next six holes to complete his round on an even par 70.

Padraig Harrington finished in a tie for 60th place on one over par. The Dubliner shot a final round of 72.

Lowry wore a green and white ribbon this weekend to commemorate his uncle uncle Jimmy Lowry, a stalwart of Ferbane GAA club, who died on Thursday.

“Yeah, my uncle sadly passed away on Thursday morning,” Lowry said after his impressive third-round of 65 which puts him in a share of fourth place heading into the final day.

“Yeah, my dad’s brother, unexpected. It’s very sad week for our family. To be honest, I wanted to go home on Thursday when I heard the news. A lot of people talked me out of it.

“I’m here now. I’m trying to play for him and play for his wife and his kids and my cousins and my uncles and my aunts and everyone at home because we’re a very close family and very proud of our name and very proud of where we come from.”