Celebratory Lowry belts out Fields of Athenry in Dublin bar, Claret Jug in hand

SHANE LOWRY, FAMILY, and friends made the three-hour trip down from Royal Portrush to Dublin on Sunday evening to celebrate the Offaly man’s maiden Major.

Lowry vowed to celebrate his Open Championship triumph and was spotted in 37 Dawson Street in the capital, where he belted out the Fields of Athenry with no shortage of gusto.

Claret Jug in hand, Lowry led the choruses alongside his caddie, Brian ‘Bo’ Martin, and fellow revellers.

The 32-year-old has cancelled his plans to play in this week’s WGC-St Jude Invitational in Memphis, USA, in order to be able to celebrate his Open win back home in Ireland.

