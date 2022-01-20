Membership : Access or Sign Up
Lowry on the leaders' tails after the opening day in Abu Dhabi

Rory McIlroy has work to do after the opening day at Yas Links.

By The42 Team Thursday 20 Jan 2022, 1:25 PM
Lowry opened with a five-under par 67.
Image: Kamran Jebreili
Image: Kamran Jebreili

SHANE LOWRY GOT his new year off to a flying start as he chased down the early pace-setters at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.

Lowry — who won this tournament in 2019 — is four shots off the lead on day one after opening with a five-under par 67 at Yas Links.

The 2019 Open champion kickstarted his round when he rolled in a 44-foot birdie at the par-three fourth and added another at the seventh before making three in a row across the turn at nine, 10 and 11.

His only blip of the round came at the par-four 12th when he three-putted for a bogey, but Lowry bounced back in style by chipping in for his sixth birdie of the day at the 15th.

He sits in a share of 10th place, four behind leader Scott Jamison who enjoyed a bogey-free round of 63 as he chases his first European Tour win in over nine years. 

Viktor Hovland is one shot back on eight-under while Thomas Pieters is third on seven-under.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy had three bogeys in his final four holes as he struggled to a level-par 72 which leaves him way down the leaderboard in a tie for 77th, while a bogey on 17 saw Pádraig Harrington finish on one-over par alongside last season’s Race To Dubai champion Collin Morikawa.

