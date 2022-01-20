Lowry on the leaders' tails after the opening day in Abu Dhabi

SHANE LOWRY GOT his new year off to a flying start as he chased down the early pace-setters at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship.

Lowry — who won this tournament in 2019 — is four shots off the lead on day one after opening with a five-under par 67 at Yas Links.

The 2019 Open champion kickstarted his round when he rolled in a 44-foot birdie at the par-three fourth and added another at the seventh before making three in a row across the turn at nine, 10 and 11.

His only blip of the round came at the par-four 12th when he three-putted for a bogey, but Lowry bounced back in style by chipping in for his sixth birdie of the day at the 15th.

He sits in a share of 10th place, four behind leader Scott Jamison who enjoyed a bogey-free round of 63 as he chases his first European Tour win in over nine years.

Viktor Hovland is one shot back on eight-under while Thomas Pieters is third on seven-under.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy had three bogeys in his final four holes as he struggled to a level-par 72 which leaves him way down the leaderboard in a tie for 77th, while a bogey on 17 saw Pádraig Harrington finish on one-over par alongside last season’s Race To Dubai champion Collin Morikawa.

