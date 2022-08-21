Shane Lowry facing anxious wait to see if he has finished inside FedEx Cup top 30

A THREE-PUTT bogey on the 17th hole at the BMW Championship left Shane Lowry sitting in 30th place in the FedEx Cup standings.

With plenty of players still out on the course, the Clara native now faces an anxious wait to see if he can hang on to that final qualification place for next week’s season finale Tour Championship at East Lake.

Lowry shot a final round of three-under par 68 to move to eight-under for the tournament — good enough for a share of ninth place at the time of writing.

Advertisement

Only the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings will qualify for the Tour Championship, with a massive $18 million jackpot on offer for the winner.

“I thought I was too far back to make a run at the tournament so in my mind, I was trying to get to East Lake,” Lowry told Sky Sports after his round.

“I’m on the bubble at the minute so we’ll just have to wait and see.

“I’d love to be there next week.

“I played great golf. My season was looking over after nine holes yesterday and I’m six-under for my last 27 holes around here in very tough conditions which was pretty good.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

“I’m proud of the way I played. A disappointing three-putt on 17 but it is what it is.

“I feel like I’ve had a pretty good season on the PGA Tour. I’ve only played 18 events and to be in this position with only 18 events, I feel like that’s pretty good golf.”

At the time of writing, Scott Stallings leads the tournament on -13 through 11 holes, one shot clear of Patrick Cantlay with Xander Schauffele a further shot back on -11.

Rory McIlroy is tied for 14th on seven-under par through 16 holes.