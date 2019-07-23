This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 23 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

In Pictures: 10 of the best snaps as Lowry savours his triumphant homecoming in Clara

The 2019 Open winner was greeted by thousands in Offaly this evening.

By Cian Roche Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 9:49 PM
1 hour ago 7,943 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4737113

SHANE LOWRY SAVOURED his triumphant return to Clara this evening as Champion Golfer of the Year 2019.

Just days after his magnificent performance at Royal Portrush, the Offaly man returned home where thousands of supporters turned out to greet him.

Mundy provided the music and entertainment, but the main attraction was the 32-year-old who was paraded through the streets before addressing the masses who came to show their support.

Here are 10 of the best images as Lowry celebrated his first Major success.

Shane Lowry arrives back in Clara 23/7/2019 Shane Lowry holds aloft the Claret Jug. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Shane Lowry and Emily Scanlon 23/7/2019 Lowry makes his way through the crowds who lined the streets of Clara. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Shane Lowry with his granny Emmy Scanlon and Uncle Tommy at his homecoming in Clara 23/7/2019 Shane Lowry with his granny Emmy Scanlon and Uncle Tommy at his homecoming in Clara. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Shane Lowry celebrates at his homecoming in Clara 23/7/2019 The Champion Golfer of the Year 2019. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Shane Lowry's wife Wendy Honner at his homecoming in Clara 23/7/2019 Shane Lowry's wife Wendy Honner sheds a tear at his homecoming. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Shane Lowry with the Claret Jug 23/7/2019 Shane Lowry with the Claret Jug. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Workers erect signs commemorating Shane Lowry's win 23/7/2019 Workers erect signs commemorating Shane Lowry's win. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Shane Lowry with his wife Wendy Honner at his homecoming in Clara 23/7/2019 Shane Lowry and his wife Wendy Honner share a laugh during tonight's event. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Shane Lowry with Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh at his homecoming in Clara 23/7/2019 Shane Lowry with Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Shane Lowry with his father Brendan Lowry, granny Emmy Scanlon and and wife Wendy at his homecoming in Clara 23/7/2019 Shane Lowry with his father Brendan Lowry, granny Emmy Scanlon and and wife Wendy. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie