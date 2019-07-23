In Pictures: 10 of the best snaps as Lowry savours his triumphant homecoming in Clara

SHANE LOWRY SAVOURED his triumphant return to Clara this evening as Champion Golfer of the Year 2019.

Just days after his magnificent performance at Royal Portrush, the Offaly man returned home where thousands of supporters turned out to greet him.

Mundy provided the music and entertainment, but the main attraction was the 32-year-old who was paraded through the streets before addressing the masses who came to show their support.

Here are 10 of the best images as Lowry celebrated his first Major success.

Shane Lowry holds aloft the Claret Jug. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Lowry makes his way through the crowds who lined the streets of Clara. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Shane Lowry with his granny Emmy Scanlon and Uncle Tommy at his homecoming in Clara. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The Champion Golfer of the Year 2019. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Shane Lowry's wife Wendy Honner sheds a tear at his homecoming. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Shane Lowry with the Claret Jug. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Workers erect signs commemorating Shane Lowry's win. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Shane Lowry and his wife Wendy Honner share a laugh during tonight's event. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Shane Lowry with Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Shane Lowry with his father Brendan Lowry, granny Emmy Scanlon and and wife Wendy. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

