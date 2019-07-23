In Pictures: 10 of the best snaps as Lowry savours his triumphant homecoming in Clara

SHANE LOWRY SAVOURED his triumphant return to Clara this evening as Champion Golfer of the Year 2019.
Just days after his magnificent performance at Royal Portrush, the Offaly man returned home where thousands of supporters turned out to greet him.
Mundy provided the music and entertainment, but the main attraction was the 32-year-old who was paraded through the streets before addressing the masses who came to show their support.
Here are 10 of the best images as Lowry celebrated his first Major success.
