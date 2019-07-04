This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lowry on the march at Lahinch as he makes strong Irish Open start

The Offaly golfer is a shot off the early lead under bright blue skies out west.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 1:31 PM
17 minutes ago 870 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4710044

THE WEIGHT OF expectation appears to be resting easy on Shane Lowry’s shoulders, as the Offaly native made an encouraging start to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open under glorious blue skies at Lahinch.

Lowry, chasing his second win of a career-best season, was among Thursday’s early starters and although dropping a shot on the third, rebounded strongly to card five birdies during his opening round. 

Shane Lowry on the 13th green Lowry putts on the 13th at Lahinch. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The 32-year-old signed for a 66 to sit a shot off the early lead on the County Clare links, with Australia’s Wade Ormsby, Mike Vera-Lorenzeo of France, South Korean Hyowon Ark and Dane Thorbjorn Olesen all in the clubhouse on five-under.

Lowry is part of a group of five, alongside two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer, on four-under.

Defending champion Russell Knox and world number 20 Tommy Fleetwood, playing alongside Lowry, are both well positioned on three-under.

Graeme McDowell endured a disappointing start to his week as he struggled to a two-over 72, while Seamus Power [level], Darren Clarke [level] and Gavin Moynihan [+3] were also among the morning starters.

Pádraig Harrington [1.10pm], playing with Tyrell Hatton and Ian Poulter, and Paul Dunne [1.35pm] have just got their first rounds underway.

More to follow…

Live leaderboard available here

