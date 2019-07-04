Lowry on the march at Lahinch as he makes strong Irish Open start

THE WEIGHT OF expectation appears to be resting easy on Shane Lowry’s shoulders, as the Offaly native made an encouraging start to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open under glorious blue skies at Lahinch.

Lowry, chasing his second win of a career-best season, was among Thursday’s early starters and although dropping a shot on the third, rebounded strongly to card five birdies during his opening round.

Lowry putts on the 13th at Lahinch. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The 32-year-old signed for a 66 to sit a shot off the early lead on the County Clare links, with Australia’s Wade Ormsby, Mike Vera-Lorenzeo of France, South Korean Hyowon Ark and Dane Thorbjorn Olesen all in the clubhouse on five-under.

Lowry is part of a group of five, alongside two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer, on four-under.

Defending champion Russell Knox and world number 20 Tommy Fleetwood, playing alongside Lowry, are both well positioned on three-under.

Graeme McDowell endured a disappointing start to his week as he struggled to a two-over 72, while Seamus Power [level], Darren Clarke [level] and Gavin Moynihan [+3] were also among the morning starters.

Pádraig Harrington [1.10pm], playing with Tyrell Hatton and Ian Poulter, and Paul Dunne [1.35pm] have just got their first rounds underway.

More to follow…

Live leaderboard available here>

