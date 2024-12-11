The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Lowry confirmed for 2025 Irish Open as tickets go on sale
SHANE LOWRY’S PARTICIPATION has been confirmed at the 2025 Irish Open at The K Club.
Lowry will tee up at the Kildare venue for next year’s tournament which takes place 4-7 September.
This year’s tournament at Royal County Down saw Lowry finish in a tie for 12th, eight shots behind winner Rasmus Hojgaard, the Dane who beat Rory McIlroy to the title by one stroke.
He previously had top ten finishes at the tournament, tied ninth in 2022 and tied third in 2023, just two shots off Swedish winner Vincent Norrman on that occasion.
2009 winner Lowry will compete in an event that takes place three weeks before the Ryder Cup will be held in New York at the Bethpage Black Course on 26-28 September.
The Irish Open is held a week before the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, followed by the Open De France, which leads into the Ryder Cup.
Ticket details are available to view here.
