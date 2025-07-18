Shane Lowry's Open challenge derailed by two-shot post-round penalty

SHANE LOWRY’S OPEN challenge has been derailed by a two-shot penalty imposed by tournament officials after his second round.

Lowry shot a one-under round of 70 on the course, but was informed by a rules official while walking on the 15th fairway that he would have to sit down with officials after the round to review footage of an incident on the 12th hole.

While taking a practice swing from the rough on the 12th hole, slow-mo footage showed Lowry’s ball appearing to move. Though the club did not touch the ball, it hit a blade of grass which in turn caused the ball to move.

After Lowry left the 18th green to raucous cheers from Irish supporters, his mood abruptly shifted as he reviewed footage with the rules officials.

He sought another video angle to prove he did not knowingly move the ball, but that footage was not forthcoming. Lowry then accepted a two-shot penalty, meaning he technically carded a one-over round of 72, and is now at even-par for the tournament, fully 10 shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler.

