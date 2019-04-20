This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 20 April, 2019
Shane Lowry leads by one stroke in South Carolina after two rounds at PGA Heritage

The Offaly native parred his final two holes to remain ahead of Trey Mullinax.

By AFP Saturday 20 Apr 2019, 5:16 PM
28 minutes ago 528 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4600977
Lowry is in top form at this week's RBC Heritage.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Lowry is in top form at this week's RBC Heritage.
Lowry is in top form at this week's RBC Heritage.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SHANE LOWRY PARRED his final two holes on Saturday to complete a three-under par 68 second round and grab a one-stroke lead at the storm-hit US PGA Heritage tournament.

Lowry, a European Tour winner in January at Abu Dhabi, stood on nine-under 133 after 36 holes at Harbour Town in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

It left the Offaly native one stroke ahead of American Trey Mullinax, who completed a second-round 68 on Friday before darkness stopped play with 56 golfers still on the course after storms halted play for nearly four hours.

World number one Dustin Johnson and Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo were matched in third place on 135 by American Daniel Berger, who completed a round of 69 on Saturday morning.

South Korea’s K.J. Choi, Taiwan’s Pan C.T. and Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini were joined on 136 by American Troy Merritt, who completed a round of 67 on Saturday.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth of the United States joined a pack on 137 by completing a second-round 66 before the start of third-round play in threesomes off the first and 10th tees. In all, 70 players made the cut.

 - © AFP, 2019

