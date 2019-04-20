Shane Lowry leads by one stroke in South Carolina after two rounds at PGA Heritage

Lowry is in top form at this week's RBC Heritage.

SHANE LOWRY PARRED his final two holes on Saturday to complete a three-under par 68 second round and grab a one-stroke lead at the storm-hit US PGA Heritage tournament.

Lowry, a European Tour winner in January at Abu Dhabi, stood on nine-under 133 after 36 holes at Harbour Town in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

It left the Offaly native one stroke ahead of American Trey Mullinax, who completed a second-round 68 on Friday before darkness stopped play with 56 golfers still on the course after storms halted play for nearly four hours.

World number one Dustin Johnson and Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo were matched in third place on 135 by American Daniel Berger, who completed a round of 69 on Saturday morning.

South Korea’s K.J. Choi, Taiwan’s Pan C.T. and Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini were joined on 136 by American Troy Merritt, who completed a round of 67 on Saturday.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth of the United States joined a pack on 137 by completing a second-round 66 before the start of third-round play in threesomes off the first and 10th tees. In all, 70 players made the cut.

- © AFP, 2019

