Thursday 11 March 2021
Lowry shoots 68 in strong start to Players Championship and is three off leader Garcia

It was a day to forget in contrast for Rory McIlroy.

By The42 Team Thursday 11 Mar 2021, 11:31 PM
SHANE LOWRY MADE a strong start to The Players Championship in carding an opening round of 68 at TPC Sawgrass to lie in joint third place, three shots off the lead held by Sergio Garcia.

pga-the-players-championship-first-round Shane Lowry in action at Sawgrass today. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Lowry was tied for second at five-under after a brilliant tee shot helped him claim a birdie on the par-three 17th but frustratingly for the Offaly native he dropped a shot at the last to finish on four-under.

The 2019 Open champion opened brightly with a birdie on the 2nd and picked up further shots on his front nine at the 6th, 7th and 9th holes. After being out in 32 he moved to five-under briefly after the 11th, before his first bogey of the day arrived on the 12th and he enjoyed a contrast in fortunes in his closing two holes.

Lowry is tied with England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick and Canadian Corey Conners in the group in third with Brian Harman on his own in second after he shot a 67.

golf-mar-11-pga-the-players-championship Sergio Garcia sparkled in the opening round in Florida. Source: David Rosenblum

But 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia provided the standout display with his 65 that included eagles on the 16th, which was part of his front nine, and the 9th, which was his final round of the day. He also added four birdies and only dropped a single shot on the 1st.

In contrast to Lowry it was a day where defending champion Rory McIlroy struggled desperately as he posted a 79, the low point being the quadruple bogey on the 8th as part of the 43 he shot on his front nine. Graeme McDowell hit a 73 to be tied for 60th on one-over.

The group on three-under in tied for sixth place includes both Bryson DeChambeau and Lee Westwood, winner and runner-up respectively last week at the Bay Hill Invitational.

Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day are all in a crowded bunch on two-under.

********************

Gavan Casey, Bernard Jackman, and Murray Kinsella discuss CVC’s share in the Six Nations, TV rights, Ireland’s trip to Edinburgh, and last weekend’s inter-pros:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 Team

